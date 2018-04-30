New solar PV installations for March totaled around 156.4 MW, which is slightly less than in the previous two months. FITs will remain at current levels for the three-month period between May and July.Germany's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) has reported solar growth of 156.4 MW for March. Compared to the first two months of the year - when more than 200 MW each were reached - this is a small decline. Compared to February, the decline is mainly due to the dropping number of PV ground-mounted systems. For this segment, the data of the Federal Network Agency shows that the value fell ...

