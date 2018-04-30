Through the transaction, the French industrial equipment manufacturer aims to strengthen its R&D capabilities, as well as its position in the power electronics market. In the first quarter, its solar-related business grew by around 50%.The French provider of electrical specialties and graphite-based materials, Mersen announced it has agreed to acquire France-based designer and manufacturer of laminated busbars, Idealec for an undisclosed sum. According to Mersen, Idealec, which supplies laminated busbars to the wind and solar industry, currently has around 50 employees and an annual turnover of ...

