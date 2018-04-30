OSLO, Norway, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LINK Mobility enters the UK market and strengthening its French position by signing a Term Sheet regarding acquisition of two European messaging companies.

LINK Mobility Group ASA ("LINK"), Europe's leading and one of the fastest growing providers of cloud based mobile messaging and mobile solutions services, has entered into term sheets regarding acquisition of two European messaging companies, with operations in multiple countries, including France and the United Kingdom.

The companies had a combined volume of more than 100 million messages in 2017 and represent a combined revenue of EUR 5 million, with a combined EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million in 2017.

The companies together have more than 6,000 active Enterprise and Small Medium Business clients.

"I am glad to announce that we are entering the UK market for mobile messaging and solutions and strengthening our French operations through the two planned acquisitions. The UK acquisition is our first into the large UK market and LINK will gain direct access to several of the UK mobile operators. And on top of that, we further expand our footprint in central Europe with a strong add-on acquisition in France. We expect synergies to our existing operations and see a great possibility to continue to grow these acquisitions with LINK's innovation of new mobile messaging and solutions services." says Arild E. Hustad, CEO of LINK.

The two acquisitions represent an agreed enterprise value of the companies of EUR 6.5 million, on a cash-free and debt-free basis and assuming a normalized level of working capital. The enterprise value is based on an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1.04 million in aggregate multiplied by an average factor of 6.2.

The purchase price under the transactions are, subject to customary adjustments, expected to be settled with a combination of cash, seller's credit and LINK shares.

