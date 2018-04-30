

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced U.S. FDA has accepted for review a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, based on results of the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-189 trial. The FDA has granted Priority Review to the sBLA and has set a PDUFA, or target action, date of Sept. 23, 2018.



The sBLA seeks approval for KEYTRUDA in combination with pemetrexed (ALIMTA) and platinum chemotherapy (carboplatin or cisplatin) as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer.



