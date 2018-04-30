Russell brings more than 28 years of experience to Veeam to drive company's enterprise strategy and evangelize Veeam's vision as the most trusted provider of Intelligent Data Management solutions to meet the demands of the Hyper-Available Enterprise

Veeam Software, the leader in Intelligent Data Management for the Hyper-Available Enterprise, today announced that it has appointed Dave Russell, most recently Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Gartner, as Vice President of Enterprise Strategy. In this role, Russell will be responsible for driving strategic product and go-to-market programs, spearheading industry engagement, and evangelizing Veeam's vision for the Hyper-Available Enterprise at key events across the globe. Reporting directly to Kate Hutchison, Chief Marketing Officer at Veeam, Russell will work closely with the executive leadership team in accelerating the company's growth in the enterprise.

"Dave's resume speaks for itself; he is one of the most prominent figures in the industry, and to have him join Veeam at such an exciting time in our growth is a testament to the company's momentum in the market," said Peter McKay, Co-CEO and President of Veeam. "Over the past year, we have grown at an exponential rate and are doubling down on our success in the Fortune 500 segment of the market where enterprise customers have recognized our platform as world-class for their infrastructures. Veeam Hyper-Availability Platform is the only solution leveraging intelligent automation, purpose-built for massive scaling to manage the hyper-growth of data being generated by digital transformation, IoT and blockchain technologies. Dave's experience and skill-set will help accelerate our growth and enterprise momentum and I am delighted to have him on our team."

"This is a great opportunity to apply my 28 years of thought leadership experience in an industry that is evolving rapidly as enterprises manage the challenges of data hyper-criticality, hyper-growth and hyper-sprawl," added Dave Russell, Vice President, Enterprise Strategy at Veeam. "Customers are struggling to effectively manage and protect exponential data volumes, and I am looking forward to advising them on a smooth journey towards intelligent data management, allowing them to accelerate innovation and bring new digital services to market faster."

Russell has almost three decades of experience and most recently held the role of Vice President and Distinguished Analyst at Gartner. His research focus was on storage strategies and technologies, with an emphasis on backup/recovery, snapshot and replication, SSD/flash optimization software, software-defined storage (SDS) and storage management. He was also co-author of the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Data Center Backup Recovery Solutions. Prior to joining Gartner, Russell spent 15 years at IBM in storage product development as a software engineer in mainframe storage and as a manager of product development, architecture and strategy teams for distributed systems storage solutions.

Russell will be featured in the General Session at VeeamON on May 15, 2018. Register for VeeamON 2018, the premier conference for Intelligent Data Management, which will take place May 14 16, 2018, in Chicago, IL. Nearly 10,000 customers, partners and influencers attended VeeamON 2017 in New Orleans, LA, and the regional VeeamON Forum events held all around the world.

To learn more, please visit www.veeam.com.

