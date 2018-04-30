Lip Care Products Market is Expected to Grow Swiftly Due to Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Lip Care Products: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Lip Care Products Market is expected to witness a higher CAGR growth in the projected period. Cosmetics being in high demand plays a significant role in maintain a lifestyle. Also, the cosmetic manufacturing industries are going green owing to laying emphasis on natural ways of life. Moreover, the cosmetics are prepared from herbal medicines, natural food and organic vegetable products.

In this regards, lips are the most sensitive part of body and the top corneum layer of a regular skin possesses 15-16 protection layers since there are a few melanin cells. Because of this, the blood vessels more clearly appear through the skin of the lips giving a clear pinkish color of the lips. Lip care products or lip balms are formulations applied on the lips to prevent drying and protection against adverse environmental factors. Various lip balms of chemical origin are presently available in the market. Lip balms should not be considered as lip gloss since lip balms can be used both by men and women. Common lip products include base, waxes, oils, coloring agent and flavoring agent. Commercially, due to the significant demand for beauty enhancing cosmetic products industry is gaining positive traction.

Driving factors responsible for the growth of lip care products market include rising demand for organic and natural lip care products. Also, the rise in awareness for the lip protection from sun rays. Moreover, the market witnesses manufacture of novel products with faster and longer formulae that offer extraordinary benefits such as hydration and moisturizing.

Based on product segmentation, the lip care product market includes medicated & therapeutic, non-medicated and sun protection. Based on segmentation by gender, the lip care product market includes male and female. Based on segmentation by price range, the lip care product market includes premium, mid and low. On the basis of segmentation by distribution channel, the lip care product market includes drugstore, hypermarket/supermarket, online stores and specialty retailers.

Access 115 page research report with TOC on "Lip Care Products Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-lip-care-products-market-research-report-2016

Geographically, lip care products market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. APAC market witnesses a trajectory growth in the estimated period owing to rise in demand for lip protection products. India and China being the major hubs for lip care products add to the APAC market growth. Europe and North American consumers are also major users for lip care products. Middle-East regions also witness higher demand for cosmetic and lip care products owing to boom in cosmetic industry. African regions, however witness a steady demand owing to low demand for lip care and beauty products.

The key players in the lip care products market include Bayer Corporation, Avon Products inc, Carma Laboratories Inc, eos Products LLC, Chattem Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Shiseido Company Ltd and Revlon Inc.

