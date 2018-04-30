AIM-quoted oil and gas firm Andalas Energy & Power bought an interest in a large undrilled gas prospect at the southern end of the North Sea via the acquisition of a 14.75% stake in private UK ' Eagle holds a 66.67% interest in Licence P2112 through its wholly owned subsidiary, with Andalas paying a £125,000 cash consideration that will be used to provide capital for the firm's share of a 2018 work programme at the undrilled Badger prospect. The acquisition was funded via the placing of 3.5bn ...

