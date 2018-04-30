Gold explorer and developer Panthera Resources has been left frustrated by further delays to getting its prospecting licence application in Rajasthan, India is subject to further delays. The AIM-traded company's application for the Bhukia prospecting licence has yet to be granted or denied by the government of Rajasthan, despite a 29 January order from the region's high court requiring the government to make a decision within the following three months. Geoff Stanley, managing director of ...

