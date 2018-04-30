AIM-listed venture capital firm Draper Esprit has sold its portfolio company, Tails.com to Purina Petcare - a subsidiary of Nestle - for an undisclosed sum. Based in Richmond, London, Tails.com provides personalised dog food and nutrition, with a direct-to-consumer model that has demonstrated "strong" growth since its launch in 2014. Draper said the deal has been executed at a value supportive of the net asset value as at 31 March, and represents an "attractive" return for the company. In the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...