Explorer Chariot Oil and Gas has looked on the bright side after coming up empty handed from drilling at the Rabat Deep 1 well in Morocco. The AIM-quoted outfit penetrated thick top seal and tight, fractured carbonates in the primary Jurassic target, but did not encounter a hydrocarbon accumulation. While further analysis would be required in order to fully understand the implications of the well results on the prospectivity of the surrounding area, Chariot referred to the 3,180-metre drilling ...

