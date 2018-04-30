sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 30.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,116 Euro		-0,004
-3,33 %
WKN: A0Q17M ISIN: GG00B2R9PM06 Ticker-Symbol: C62 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,094
0,102
19:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED
CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CHARIOT OIL & GAS LIMITED0,116-3,33 %