Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loans issued by Nordea Hypotek AB with effect from 2018-05-02. Last day of trading is set to 2030-04-18. The instruments will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677016