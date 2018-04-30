LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) ("LivaNova" or the "Company"), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced it has successfully completed the divestiture of its Cardiac Rhythm Management ("CRM") business to MicroPort Scientific Corporation (HK: 00853) ("MicroPort") for $190 million in cash.

"With the completion of the CRM sale to MicroPort, LivaNova's portfolio is now concentrated on our areas of strength and leadership: cardiac surgery and neuromodulation," said Damien McDonald, LivaNova's Chief Executive Officer. "This transaction enables us to concentrate our efforts on developing market-leading businesses in these areas, and will assist us in enhancing LivaNova's position as an innovative medical device company that improves the lives of patients around the world and creates value for our shareholders."

Barclays served as financial advisor to LivaNova and Latham Watkins LLP served as legal counsel.

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs more than 3,500 employees. LivaNova operates as two business franchises: Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.A.), respectively.

