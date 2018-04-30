American Family Named Cheapest Auto Insurance Company for College Students by InsurancePanda.com

InsurancePanda Has Just Released an In-Depth Article that Names the Six Most Budget-Friendly Insurance Companies for College Students

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE April 30, 2018 / The founders of InsurancePanda.com, a car insurance company based in New York City, are pleased to announce that they have just posted a new and interesting article that names the most affordable auto insurance companies for college students. After doing a great deal of in-depth research, Insurance Panda has named American Family as the most affordable car insurance companies for university students.

To read the article, which is titled "The 6 Cheapest Auto Insurance Companies for College Students," in its entirety, please check out http://www.insurancepanda.com/3696/cheapest-auto-insurance-companies-for-college-students/.





As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of Insurance Panda understand that most college students are strapped for cash. After paying for a number of necessities like tuition, books, rent and groceries - and maybe a pizza or two - there is very little left in the budget for car insurance.

This knowledge inspired the founders to research ways that college students can save money on auto insurance, as well as identify six companies that offer exceptional discounts. As the article notes, university students can start by making sure they have clean driving records and getting good grades. Also, if they can stay on their parents' insurance plan or get added to it, they can save some money on their premiums.

"Finding affordable auto insurance is just like seeking a student loan. You can save by taking out only as much coverage as you need, chasing discounts and receiving help from your parents," the new article noted.

As for the number one cheapest insurance company, the article notes, American Family offers discounts as high as 25 percent to students who are ranking in the 80th percentile of their class or students maintaining a B-average. In addition, they offer a Teenage Safe Driver Discount for teenage drivers who drive at least 3,000 miles a year; for younger students who have not turned 20 yet, this can add up to significant savings.

The other five insurance companies that are especially friendly on the budget, the article notes, are State Farm, USAA, AMICA Mutual, Farmers and Allstate.

