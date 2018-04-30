The "Europe Asthma Epidemiology and Patient Flow Analysis 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research provides insights into Asthma epidemiology, Asthma diagnosed patients, and Asthma treatment rate for EU5 countries.

The research measures key indicators including prevalence of Asthma derived from epidemiological analysis, patients diagnosed with Asthma, and patients treated with a drug therapy.

The research study helps executives estimate Asthma market potential, assess unmet need, develop drug forecasting models, and build population-based health management frameworks. The information presented in this study is used to evaluate market opportunities, effectively identify target patient population, and align marketing decisions.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Asthma Disease Definition

2. Asthma Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed and Treated Patients in Europe

3. Asthma Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed and Treated Patients in Germany

4. Asthma Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed and Treated Patients in France

5. Asthma Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed and Treated Patients in Spain

6. Asthma Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed and Treated Patients in Italy

7. Asthma Patient Flow, Prevalence, Diagnosed and Treated Patients in UK

8. Research Methodology

