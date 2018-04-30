

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation accelerated in April after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed Monday.



The consumer price index rose 1.5 percent year-over-year in April, following a 1.2 percent steady rate of increase in March.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent annually in April and utility costs went up by 3.2 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices registered a decrease of 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7 percent from March, when it gained by 0.3 percent.



The EU Measure of inflation, or HICP climbed 1.9 percent annually and by 0.4 percent monthly in April.



