Polyolefin Powders Market Worth 8.48 Billion USD by 2022

The report "Polyolefin Powders Market by Chemistry (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and EVA), Application (Rotomolding, Masterbatch), End-Use Industry (Tanks & Containers, Transportation, Coatings, Cosmetics, Battery, Construction), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is projected to reach USD 8.48 Billion by 2022. The market size of polyolefin powders is projected to grow from USD 6.76 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.48 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.62% from 2017 to 2022. It is driven by a wide range of end-use industries, namely, toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, cosmetics, batteries, and building & construction. In addition, the high demand for rotomolding and masterbatch applications in toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, and paints & coatings end-use industries is expected to drive the market.

Polyethylene is the largest chemistry segment of the Polyolefin Powders Market.

The Polyolefin Powders Market has been segmented on the basis of chemistry into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and EVA powders for use in various end-use industries and their applications. The polyethylene chemistry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value, followed by the polypropylene and EVA segments. In 2017, the polyethylene segment accounted for the largest market share, in terms of volume and value, due to available forms of more density types and higher demand from rotomolding application to make oil, water, chemical, fuel, septic, outdoor storage tanks, vessels, marine fuel tanks, recreational automotive fuel tanks, large refuse containers, and wood plastic containers.

The rising demand from APAC is driving the global Polyolefin Powders Market.

APAC accounted for the largest share of the Polyolefin Powders Market, in terms of volume and value, in 2017. This market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022, in terms of value. The high demand in APAC is the major growth driver for the global Polyolefin Powders Market. China led the APAC Polyolefin Powders Market in 2016, owing to increased demand for polyolefin powders in the past 5 years due to higher demand from rotomolding and masterbatch applications of toys, tanks & containers, automotive & transportation, paints & coatings, and cosmetics end-use industries. This market in other emerging economies such as India, Malaysia, and Thailand is expected to witness high growth in the future.

Key players profiled in the Polyolefin Powders Market report include LyondellBasell (Netherlands), Ineos (Switzerland), Borealis (Austria), Mitsui Chemical (Japan), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Exxon Mobil (US), Eastman (US), Merck (Germany), Wacker Chemie (Germany), and Axalta Coating Systems (US).

