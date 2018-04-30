The U.K. government and the Lima Stock Exchange have published a guide, which provides the basic principles that must be met in order to issue green bonds.The government of the United Kingdom and the Lima Stock Exchange (BVL) have announced the publication of the Green Bonds Guide, a document aimed at promoting the creation of a green bond market in Peru. According to a statement from the U.K. government, the guide provides international best practice for this kind of business, as well as the basic principles that must be met, in order to issue green bonds to finance clean energy technology projects. ...

