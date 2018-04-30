

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit came in at $155.91 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $104.90 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $457.12 million from $461.08 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $155.91 Mln. vs. $104.90 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.16 vs. $1.10 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.56 -Revenue (Q1): $457.12 Mln vs. $461.08 Mln last year.



