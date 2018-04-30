The "Europe PUR Hot-Melt Adhesives Market Segmented by Type, Application and Geography Growth, Trends and Forecast (2018 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe PUR hot-melt adhesives market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period, 2018 to 2023.



PUR hot-melt adhesives are designed for high impact and toughened applications. The adhesives begin to polymerize as they cool, and undergo a secondary moisture cure that causes the adhesive to crosslink, forming a new polyurethane polymer, that provides higher strength and flexibility than the traditional hot melts.



PUR hot-melt adhesives are increasingly being used in the production of automotive interior panels. In addition, PUR hot melt adhesives can be used during the manufacturing of car seats, for fixing cables in the roof liner, to bond door sill protectors, and other plastic parts. They can also be used to bond emblems and anchor plates onto gear knobs. Various materials, such as, plastics, metals, lacquers, textiles, and wood- based materials can be bonded securely.



Germany is recognized globally for its leadership in the automotive industry and excellence in engineering. In the recent years, the German automotive industry has consistently expanded its global position; it built 5.64 million new cars in 2017. 21 of the world's top 100 automotive suppliers are German companies. The growth in the automobile industry will positively affect the PUR hot-melt adhesives market in the country. The approval of a EUR ten billion project, German Unity Transport Project 8 (VDE 8), by the German Federal Government is to improve the transport connection between East and West, and between North and South of Germany.



Companies Mentioned



3M Company

Adco limited

Arkema Group



Artimelt AG

Avery Dennison Corporation

Beardow Adams Ltd

Buhnen GmBh Co. Kg

Delo Industrial Adhesives

DIC Corporation

Dowdupont

Drytac

EOC Group

Franklin International

H.B. Fuller

Henkel AG Company

KGAA

Hexcel Corporation

Jowat SE

Klebchemie m. G. Becker GmBh Co. Kg

Master Bond inc.

Paramelt B.V

Sika AG

Yokohama Industries

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Insights



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



9. Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/77g8gt/europe_pur?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005637/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Adhesives and Sealants