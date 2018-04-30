Sodium Sulfate Market to Register Higher CAGR Owing to Increasing Demands: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Sodium Sulfate Market is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR in the estimated and continue growing in the forthcoming period. Sodium salt occurs in nature as Glauber's salt which is also known as mirabilite and since then ardite is a constituent of number of compound minerals such as vanthoffite, bleodite and glauberite and apthaitalite. In areas of scarce rainfall sodium sulfate is known as white alkali in contrast to sodium carbonate. Uses of sodium sulfate include preparation of plate glass, window glass, bottles, and water bottles. Glauber's salt is used in dyeing, tanning and medical uses. It is used as a medicinal aid for cattle treatment and also called as stock feeds.

Moreover, it is used as a chemical compound in the breaching process. Sodium sulfate is responsible for reduction of bonds in wood and making it malleable and extrusion. Commercially, the demand for sodium sulfate witnesses a steady growth in the past and is anticipated to keep growing at a constant rate in forthcoming period. Driving factors responsible for the growth of sodium sulfate market include extensive use as diluting agent and fillers in detergent and soap industry.

Also, the rise in demand from construction and automotive industry is augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the rising demand for high quality papers also contributes to the market growth in the expected period. However, sodium sulfate is heavily substituted by zeolites, sodium silicates, caustic soda, emulsified sulphur and sodium carbonate in several industries.

Geographically, sodium sulfate market spans North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa. Europe and North American Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the estimated period owing to its proliferated use in industrial processes. APAC market is a booming market for sodium sulfate due to its heavy use for detergent synthesis. MEA regions also have a potential growth in the forthcoming period owing to growing demands. The key players in the sodium sulfate market include Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Allan Chemical Corporation, Sichuan Xinxing Chemical Co., Ltd., Remi-Chem (India) Pvt. Ltd., Borden & Remington Corporation, S.A. SULQUISA, and Intersac.

This report studies Sodium Sulfate in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India, focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with capacity, production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

• INDSPEX

• Zhenhua Chemcials

• Formosa Chemicals & Fiber

• Jifco Industries

• Iran Amlah

• Nippon Chemical

• Shanghai Baijin

• Hunan Yueyang Sanxiang

• Multi Organics

• Hubei Greenhome

• Tai'an Mingchen

• Chongqing Changfeng

• Neostar United

• Haihang Industry

• Xiamen Hisunny

Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Sodium Sulfate in these regions, from 2011 to 2021 (forecast), like

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

Split by product type, with production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, can be divided into

• Type I

• Type II

• Type III

Split by application, this report focuses on consumption, market share and growth rate of Sodium Sulfate in each application, can be divided into

• Application 1

• Application 2

• Application 3

