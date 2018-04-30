

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's unemployment rate decreased for the second straight month in March, preliminary figures from Statistics Portugal showed Monday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 7.4 percent in March from 7.6 percent in February.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 9.7 percent.



There were 381,200 unemployed people in March, down from 395,100 in the previous month. A year ago, the jobless figure totaled 501,700.



The youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15 to 24 age group, rose to 23.0 percent in March from 21.3 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX