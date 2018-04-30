Valiant Investments Plc - Audited Results to 30 November 2017

VALIANT INVESTMENTS PLC

("Valiant", the "Group", or the "Company")

AUDITED FINAL RESULTS FOR THE 12 MONTHS ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

The 2017 financial year saw good progress for Valiant, led by the performance of the Group's 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc.

FLAMETHROWER PLC

Flamethrower commenced its operations in mid-2016, with a strategy to build a portfolio of digital assets, comprising apps, domain names, and, more latterly, websites. Over the past 12 months the focus has predominantly been on acquiring websites. More recently, in the last five months, we have allocated a portion of the free cash flow generated by operations to build a portfolio of investments in listed companies. The development and performance of each division is as follows:

WEBSITES

Over the past 12 months Flamethrower has acquired three websites of significance, namely, MinecraftCommand.Science for US$25,000 in May 2017, FootballTipsFC.com for £40,000 in August 2017, and National-Preservation.com for US$17,500 in March 2018. All three websites have been profitable on a monthly basis, with healthy operating margins.

MinecraftCommand.Science is a website that allows users to generate and share commands for use in Minecraft, a multi-platform sandbox video game that enables players to design and create their own constructions in a 3D procedurally generated virtual landscape.

At the time of acquiring the website, it had in the region of between 200,000 - 250,000 unique users each month, with between 1,600,000 - 2,000,000 monthly page views. Data from the past six months confirms that the website continues to have between 200,000 - 250,000 unique users each month, although the number of page views has declined to between 1,000,000 - 1,200,000 per month.

MinecraftCommand.Science is monetised through publishing adverts, and we acquired the website on an estimated earnings multiple of around 3.5. However, I am pleased to report that the growth in revenue and profit we have achieved from the site means that it will have repaid the acquisition cost by the end of its first year anniversary.

Since acquiring the site we have expanded it through introducing a forum for users to discuss Minecraft topics, upgraded to a more powerful server, and introduced an online store through an affiliate arrangement. Unfortunately users were not interested in using the store, and so we have closed this down.

Overall though the acquisition of MinecraftCommand.Science, has been very good for Flamethrower, and the free cash flow we anticipate it will generate in the years ahead should be multiples of the cost of acquisition.

In August 2017 we announced the acquisition of FootballTipsFC.com for a cash consideration of £40,000. The website provides football betting tips to registered users through monthly, quarterly, and annual subscriptions. Shortly after completing the acquisition we took the decision to outsource the running of the website to one of the original founders, which is a cost that we did not originally envisage, the goal having originally been to operate the website in-house.

Whilst this will serve to increase the earnings multiple the website has been acquired on, it has nonetheless generated a healthy profit each month, with operating margins averaging 50.54% per month (September 2017 - March 2018).

The most recent acquisition, in March 2018, was National-Preservation.com, a forum website, acquired for a cash consideration of US$17,500, that is focussed primarily on British railway heritage, providing users a platform to discuss a wide range of topics associated with railways and British heritage.

National-Preservation.com was established in 2005, and has grown to become the leading forum for the discussion of railway and heritage topics in the UK, with just under 10,000 registered users. The website is monetised through publishing adverts, and was acquired on an estimated earnings multiple of around 2.5.

Its current financial performance is in line with our expectations, meaning that revenue and profit is in line with the historic figures on which the acquired earnings multiple was calculated.

Over the last 12 months we have also acquired two smaller websites, MinecraftDLS.com for a cash consideration of US$2,150 and Bus-Games.com for a cash consideration of US$3,000. Both websites are profitable, although the revenue generated by them makes up a tiny proportion of Flamethrower's overall revenue.

During the course of 2017 we launched AppsForMinecraft.com to promote Flamethrower's portfolio of apps for Minecraft, which is promoted through our MinecraftCommand.Science website. We are unable to track the conversions of users who visit the site who go on to install one of our apps for Minecraft, but user numbers are satisfactory and the cost of maintaining the website is minimal.

APPS

I am pleased to advise that Flamethrower is fast approaching a unique milestone of achieving 1,000,000 downloads on the Apple App Store since opening its developer account in mid-2016.

In my interim report to shareholders in August 2017, I stated that Flamethrower's business model was evolving to focus more on website ownership over apps, which has continued to be the case. The reasoning behind this decision was to give Flamethrower more autonomy over its future growth without being reliant on the two major app store platforms owned by Apple and Google.

I believe the financial performance of the websites we have acquired has more than justified this decision, and ensures that Flamethrower is no longer beholden to the developments at the two major App Store platforms for its principal source of revenue.

During the course of 2017 we only acquired two apps, both for Mac, being iCraft - Crafting Tutorials For Minecraft, and House Ideas And Cheats Guide For Minecraft, for a cash consideration of US$1,400. Both apps are priced at tier 5 (£4.99) on the Mac App Store.

We have also reduced the number of social casino apps owned by Flamethrower in recent months by selling these to other developers, in most cases either at cost or achieving a modest profit.

Going forward we envisage Flamethrower's app portfolio playing a smaller role in overall operations, but still nonetheless being a part of future developments.

The performance of the app portfolio in the current financial year has been very good, which is testament to the quality of the portfolio we have built. Based on current projections, we anticipate achieving 1,000,000 downloads on the Apple App Store during this summer, which is pleasing.

DOMAIN NAMES

We have recently acquired five new domain names, although this continues to be a smaller and longer-term aspect of Flamethrower's development. The five domain names, which were acquired for a cash consideration of £2,000, were MediaFeeds.com, LockStore.com, Gungy.com, LQEX.com, and UFBS.com, whilst we also acquired GamingBooth.com for a cash consideration of $500 in September 2017.

Other domain names that Flamethrower continues to hold include ComputerPlace.com, WhatClub.com, HottestThing.com, and ScrapHeaps.com.

INVESTMENTS

In December 2017 we advised that we would be investing part of the free cash flow generated from Flamethrower's operations to build a portfolio of investments in quoted companies. Currently Flamethrower holds the following investments:

Company Shares Held Average Price Paid (pence) Caledonia Mining 1,125 515 Cerillion 1,400 151 H&T Group 1,200 333.6 United Carpets Group 59,000 8.5 Zytronic 375 510

We, ideally, want to take a long-term approach with the investments made by Flamethrower, and view the positions as interests in businesses, rather than concerning ourselves with the day-to-day or week-to-week fluctuations in their share prices. If the businesses are successful, then our returns should be attractive. To quote Ben Graham: "In the short run, the market is a voting machine; in the long run, however, it becomes a weighing machine."

The five investments made are all in dividend paying companies listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. We look forward to building the portfolio further in the months ahead, but I should caution that the extent of new capital that is deployed to the portfolio is contingent upon requirements elsewhere in the business.

OTHER

We are currently working with our legal team to ensure that all our websites are compliant with the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) that comes into force on 25 May 2018. These new rules replace the current Data Protection Directive, and are the biggest change in data privacy regulation for 20 years.

Finally, in September 2017, Flamethrower entered into a lease for premises at Pacific House on the Sovereign Harbour Innovation Park in Eastbourne, East Sussex. Pacific House is home to a number of SME's, and we are pleased to be based there in the beautiful seaside town of Eastbourne.

VALIANT - SHAREHOLDING IN TETRA BIO-PHAMA INC.

Moving back to developments at the parent, Valiant, I am pleased to advise that an investment made several years ago by the Company has performed well over the past 12 months, namely Tetra Bio-Pharma. A potted history of events is as follows. Back in 2010, Mazorro Resources Inc. ("Mazorro"), which was listed on Canada's TSX Venture Exchange, acquired several mineral exploration permits in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which were owned by Congo Mining Company SPRL ("COMINCO"), an investee company of Valiant's. Following the transaction between COMINCO and Mazorro, Valiant subsequently received 120,000 shares in Mazorro.

In 2014 Mazorro consolidated its ordinary shares on the basis of one new share for every two outstanding, which resulted in Valiant holding 60,000 shares in Mazorro.

Later in 2014, Mazorro changed focus and name to become GrowPros Cannabis Ventures Inc. ("GrowPros"), and focus on the medical marijuana industry. In 2016, following its diversification into biopharmaceutical cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development, GrowPros changed its name to Tetra Bio Pharma.

Today, therefore, Valiant holds 60,000 shares in Tetra Bio-Pharma, shares in which, at the time of writing, are trading at CAD$0.71, valuing the position at CAD$42,600.

ALL STAR MINERALS

During 2017 we extended the £20,000 Convertible Loan Note provided to All Star Minerals plc for a further 12 months to May 2018. The Convertible Loan Note continues to carry fixed interest of 20% per annum, payable annually through the issue of ordinary shares in All Star Minerals plc ("All Star") at a price of 0.1p.

Valiant continues to hold 10,260,712 shares in All Star, which, at the time of writing, are trading at 0.13p, valuing the position at £13,338.

All Star is an investment vehicle listed on the NEX Growth Market, that is seeking a transaction, and which holds 5,519,545 shares in NQ Minerals plc, shares in which are also listed on the NEX Growth Market. At the time of writing, shares in NQ Minerals plc are trading at 10.5p, which values All Star's shareholding at £579,552.

In its most recent quarterly update of January 2018, All Star advised that it had continued to review a number potential opportunities, and that its board is focused on securing a suitable transaction.

GROAFRICA LTD

In August 2016, GroAfrica Ltd announced that it had executed a supply agreement with Zambian Breweries plc for the supply of cassava for the production of Eagle Lager. The project is making a significant contribution to rural farming in the Luapula Province and the surrounding region, through increasing the productivity of 4,000 small-scale farmers, allowing them to feed their families and generate an income.

In 2017 GroAfrica expanded its supply of dried cassava to Zambian Breweries to 3,000 metric tons, up from 1,130 metric tons in 2016, whilst in 2018 further growth is projected, with 5,000 small-scale farmers supplying cassava to collection points in Luapula and Northern Provinces of Zambia. We understand that GroAfrica is also developing plans for downstream and value-added cassava-based products in 2018. Valiant holds 1.75% of the equity of GroAfrica Ltd.

FINANCIALS

The financial results for the 12-month period to 30 November 2017 show turnover of £56,832 (2016: £7,773), which reflects the revenue generated by Valiant's 84.7% owned subsidiary, Flamethrower plc. The loss after taxation was £215,761 (2016: £213,457), and the basic loss per share was 0.02p (2016: 0.03p).

EXTRACT FROM AUDIT OPINION









Material uncertainty related to going concern "We draw attention to note 1.3 in the financial statements, which cast doubt over the entity's ability to continue as a going concern. This ability of the Company and Group to continue to trade is dependent on the Company and the Group being able to raise sufficient funds. As stated in note 1.3, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in note 1.3, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

other matters as set forth in note 1.3, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter."

OUTLOOK

I am pleased to report that for Flamethrower plc the current financial year has got off to a good start, with both turnover, and, more importantly, free cash flow, up on 2017. This is a result of owning more revenue generating assets within the portfolio, and better monetizing certain assets.

For Flamethrower, there are two objectives over the next year. Firstly, to grow the investment portfolio, which, in time, I believe will strengthen per share book value through the compounding effects of capital appreciation and dividend income. Secondly, to grow the digital asset portfolio through making prudent acquisitions as they arise.

The ironic juxtaposition of these two objectives is that in the short-term the amortisation of the intangible assets owned by Flamethrower will, to some degree, reduce the per share book value, whilst, I hope, the investment portfolio will serve to grow the per share book value. Furthermore, as Flamethrower acquires further digital assets there will be more intangibles to be amortised. In time the amortisation charge will fully write off the asset, but, I believe, come this point, the asset, notably websites, will continue to generate free cash flow, thereby making the earnings Flamethrower reports appear more attractive without much change in the underlying economic performance.

The acquisitions made to date have all been successful, and I hope this will continue to be the case going forward. Taking a prudent and measured approach to building Valiant Investments will result in greater rewards in the long term, rather than over-leveraging and risking what we have.

I look forward to updating shareholders on developments at Valiant in the weeks ahead, and to building on the progress made at the Group over the last 12 months.

Conrad Windham

CEO, Valiant Investments plc

27 April 2018

The Directors of Valiant accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

2017 2016 £ £ Turnover 57,832 7,773 Cost of sales (47,326) (5,813) Gross profit 10,506 1,960 Administrative expenses (254,942) (216,712) Operating loss (244,436) (214,752) Interest receivable and similar income 4,000 4,000 Listed investments movements 24,675 (2,705) Loss before taxation (215,761) (213,457) Taxation - - Loss for the financial year and total comprehensive income (215,761) (213,457) Loss for the financial year is attributable to: - Owners of the parent company (212,038) (202,167) - Non-controlling interests (3,723) (11,290) (215,761) (213,457) Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to: - Owners of the parent company (212,038) (202,167) - Non-controlling interests (3,723) (11,290) (215,761) (213,457) The Profit And Loss Account has been prepared on the basis that all operations are continuing operations. Basic and diluted earnings per share (pence) (0.02) (0.03)

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS AT 30 NOVEMBER 2017

2017 2016 £ £ £ £ Fixed assets Intangible assets 141,154 56,741 Tangible assets 4,719 1,319 Investments 60,519 31,844 206,392 89,904 Current assets Debtors 27,508 7,663 Cash at bank and in hand 3,606 16,470 31,114 24,133 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (40,063) (29,183) Net current liabilities (8,949) (5,050) Total assets less current liabilities 197,443 84,854 Capital and reserves Called up share capital 1,158,159 829,809 Share premium account 1,042,510 1,042,510 Profit and loss reserves (2,001,553) (1,789,515) Equity attributable to owners of the parent company 199,116 82,804 Non-controlling interests (1,673) 2,050 197,443 84,854 The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 26 April 2018 and are signed on its behalf by: Mr E Taylor Director

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

Share capital Share premium account Profit and loss reserves Total controlling interest Non-controlling interest Total £ £ £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 December 2015 551,977 1,042,510 (1,587,348) 7,139 - 7,139 Year ended 30 November 2016: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (202,167) (202,167) (11,290) (213,457) Issue of share capital 277,832 - - 277,832 - 277,832 Acquisition of non-controlling interests - - - - 13,340 13,340 Balance at 30 November 2016 829,809 1,042,510 (1,789,515) 82,804 2,050 84,854 Year ended 30 November 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (212,038) (212,038) (3,723) (215,761) Issue of share capital 328,350 - - 328,350 - 328,350 Balance at 30 November 2017 1,158,159 1,042,510 (2,001,553) 199,116 (1,673) 197,443

COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017

Share capital Share premium account Profit and loss reserves Total £ £ £ £ Balance at 1 December 2015 551,977 1,042,510 (1,587,348) 7,139 Year ended 30 November 2016: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (139,668) (139,668) Issue of share capital 277,832 - - 277,832 Balance at 30 November 2016 829,809 1,042,510 (1,727,016) 145,303 Year ended 30 November 2017: Loss and total comprehensive income for the year - - (189,431) (189,431) Issue of share capital 328,250 - - 328,250 Balance at 30 November 2017 1,158,059 1,042,510 (1,916,447) 284,122

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 NOVEMBER 2017