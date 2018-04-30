Marvin Rust appointed Head of Taxand Europe

Louise Jenkins and Andrew Ponting join as Senior Directors

Alvarez & Marsal Taxand, LLC (A&M Taxand), an affiliate of leading global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M), has strengthened its tax advisory practice with three senior appointments. Marvin Rust has joined the firm as Managing Director and Head of Taxand Europe, and Louise Jenkins and Andrew Ponting as Senior Directors. The appointments demonstrate A&M Taxand's commitment to growing its UK presence and expanding its range of services to clients amidst an industry landscape that is shifting in response to regulatory changes.

Ernesto ("Ernie") Perez, Managing Director and Global Practice Leader, A&M Taxand, said "Marvin is one of the most experienced and well-regarded tax advisors in the European marketplace; he is an ideal leader for our growing tax practice in the region. The addition of Marvin is complemented by Louise, who is recognised as a leading advisor on compensation matters and Andrew, who is noted for his global merger and acquisitions expertise."

Mr. Rust will be based in the UK and will work alongside A&M's senior leaders in tax advisory. He brings over twenty years' experience in the hospitality transaction sector and is recognized for his work with owners, operators and lenders. Mr. Rust has in-depth expertise advising clients on tax authority audits, comprehensive transfer pricing studies supporting complex transactions and Advance Pricing Agreements.

Mrs. Jenkins will lead A&M's compensation and benefits offer, including advising clients on the design and implementation of equity and cash-based incentive plans for senior employees. She has extensive experience in the UK and internationally. Mr. Ponting specialises in global mergers and acquisitions, as well as private equity tax matters.

Prior to joining A&M, Mr. Rust was Head of European Tax Services group at FTI Consulting and a Partner at Deloitte. For over ten years he has been named as one of the world's leading transfer pricing advisers in a survey conducted by the Legal Media Group. Mrs. Jenkins has nearly 20 years' experience advising clients on compensation matters at firms including FTI Consulting, KPMG and EY. Mr. Ponting has 20 years' experience in corporate tax advisory spanning over 90 separate transactions at FTI Consulting, Deloitte and PwC.

Antonio "Tony" Alvarez III, Managing Director and A&M's European Practice lead, said: "Marvin brings the right experience at the right time to A&M as we rapidly upweight our service lines to help clients meet new audit regulation and rotation change challenges. His track record advising corporates, private equity firms, and individuals on complex matters will enable us to provide clients with more rounded solutions, often at key moments in their business and investment plans."

About Alvarez Marsal

Companies, investors and government entities around the world turn to Alvarez Marsal (A&M) when conventional approaches are not enough to make change and achieve results. Privately held since its founding in 1983, A&M is a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services.

With over 3000 people across four continents, we deliver tangible results for corporates, boards, private equity firms, law firms and government agencies facing complex challenges. Our senior leaders, and their teams, help organizations transform operations, catapult growth and accelerate results through decisive action. Comprised of experienced operators, world-class consultants, former regulators and industry authorities, A&M leverages its restructuring heritage to turn change into a strategic business asset, manage risk and unlock value at every stage of growth.

When action matters, find us at alvarezandmarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

About Alvarez Marsal Taxand

Alvarez Marsal Taxand, LLC, an affiliate of Alvarez Marsal (A&M), a leading global professional services firm, is an independent tax group made up of experienced tax professionals dedicated to providing customized tax advice to clients and investors across a broad range of industries. Its professionals extend A&M's commitment to offering clients a choice in advisors who are free from audit-based conflicts of interest, and bring an unyielding commitment to delivering responsive client service. A&M Taxand has offices in major metropolitan markets throughout the U.S., and serves the U.K. from its base in London.

Alvarez Marsal Taxand is a founder of Taxand, the world's largest independent tax organization, which provides high quality, integrated tax advice worldwide. Taxand professionals, including almost 400 partners and more than 2,000 advisors in nearly 50 countries, grasp both the fine points of tax and the broader strategic implications, helping you mitigate risk, manage your tax burden and drive the performance of your business.

To learn more, visit alvarezandmarsal.com. Follow A&M on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005144/en/

Contacts:

Alvarez Marsal

Sandra Sokoloff, 212-763-9853

Senior Director of Global Public Relations

or

Margaret Cameron-Waller, +44 (0)207 7155202

U.K. Europe Marketing Director