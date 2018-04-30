Adding leading Oracle Cloud implementation partner will strengthen Accenture's ability to help clients become intelligent enterprises

Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has entered into an agreement to acquire Certus Solutions, one of the UK's top Oracle Cloud implementation service providers. Certus Solutions will become part of Accenture's Oracle practice, further strengthening its capabilities in delivering digital transformation on Oracle Cloud. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Accenture and Certus Solutions have a track record of working together, including on one of the largest Oracle Cloud implementations for a UK government department to-date. As the number of organisations looking to move to the cloud grows, the acquisition of Certus Solutions will enable Accenture to broaden its Oracle Cloud services and support for clients.

Certus Solutions has extensive experience in the government and health and public services industries, in addition to clients in the financial services, logistics and telecommunications sectors. Together, Accenture and Certus Solutions will combine deep cloud experience, transformational expertise and industry knowledge to better serve clients on their journey to Oracle cloud.

"Accenture is focused on delivering the latest innovations in cloud, analytics, and intelligent automation and artificial intelligence to help clients become intelligent enterprises," said Bhaskar Ghosh, group chief executive, Accenture Technology Services. "With the addition of Certus Solutions, we're further expanding our Oracle Cloud services and capabilities that help organizations accelerate their digital transformation and achieve better business outcomes."

Mark Sweeny, founder and CEO of Certus Solutions said: "Accenture is at the forefront of positive transformational change, but what's truly exciting is what Certus Solutions can add that will benefit our clients. There is a tremendous opportunity to do some great work and we're looking forward to taking that on together. We have gone from being one of the first Oracle Cloud Partners to become one of the most successful, and a big reason for that is the quality of our people. This is a market that needs specialists with broad experience, which is rare in this highly demanding and competitive market."

Zahra Bahrololoumi, head of Accenture Technology for UK Ireland, added: "This acquisition brings a team with highly respected Oracle Cloud expertise and extends the capabilities of our market leading Oracle practice. By joining together we can add scale to provide excellent solutions to our joint clients and expand Certus Solutions into more areas of the Oracle ecosystem."

Accenture was recently awarded the 2018 Partner of the Year for Oracle ERP Cloud in the UK Ireland by Oracle. Accenture has been one of Oracle's leading systems integration partners globally for 12 years in a row, with more than 54,000 Oracle-skilled consultants around the world who help accelerate digital transformation by implementing Oracle-based business solutions and new business processes that develop and evolve as their digital business grows. Accenture has teamed with Oracle for more than two decades and is a Global Cloud Elite and Platinum level member of the Oracle Partner Network. Accenture is also certified as an Oracle Cloud Excellence Implementer. For more information on the Accenture and Oracle relationship, please visit www.accenture.com/oracle.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions underpinned by the world's largest delivery network Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With approximately 442,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

