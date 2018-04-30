Bayat Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Ehsan Bayat Delivers Keynote Address to Afghan American Chamber of Commerce Annual Business Conference

Championing Private Sector Growth and Innovation Were Primary Themes of April 25th Address Delivered By Afghanistan's Leading Business Executive and Philanthropist

KABUL, Afghanistan, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), Afghanistan's largest private company and employer, whose divisions include market-leaders Afghan Wireless (www.afghan-wireless.com), Ariana Television, (www.arianatelevision.com), ATN News (www.ariananews.af), Bayat Energy (www.bayat-energy.com) and other enterprises, announced today that Bayat Group Founder and Chairman Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, delivered the keynote address at the annual Afghan-American Chamber of Commerce (AACC) Business Conference, which was held from April 24-26 2018, in Washington, DC. Dr. Bayat delivered the event's keynote remarks on April 25, 2018.

Addressing a highly select delegation of Afghan and American corporate executives, emerging entrepreneurs and high-ranking government officials, Dr. Bayat's speech presented his ideas for developing an Afghan economy that can provide prosperity and opportunity to all the nation's citizens.

Dr. Bayat's speech also described The Bayat Group's innovative and transformative role within Telecommunications, Energy and other vital sectors of Afghanistan's economy. Examples of the Company's innovation include:

2017's launch by Afghan Wireless, of Afghanistan's first 4G LTE network;



, of first 4G LTE network; Bayat Power's recently approved construction of Bayat Power-1, phase 1 of a three-phase 200 MW power plant, which is Afghanistan's first new gas to energy power plant in over forty years.

In addition to Dr. Bayat's keynote address, Bayat Group senior executives took leadership roles on panel discussions which examined the development of Afghanistan's Information, Communications and Technology (ICT) sector, and increasing investment opportunities within the nation's Energy and Infrastructure sectors.

"The AACC Conference is one of the world's most important venues for bringing together business executives, government officials and other key leaders who have the ideas, capacity, capital-and determination-to move Afghanistan forward," said Dr. Ehsanollah Bayat, the Founder and Chairman of The Bayat Group.

"I'm honored to have delivered the AACC keynote address and I'm proud of the contributions made by The Bayat Group and The Bayat Foundation in Afghanistan, which have provided jobs, opportunity and hope to millions of Afghans."

About Bayat Group

Founded by Mr. Ehsan Bayat, The Bayat Group (www.bayat-group.com), is Afghanistan's most prominent diversified services company, comprising Media and Telecoms (Afghan Wireless, Ariana TV/Radio), Energy and Mining (Bayat Energy), Construction, Security and Logistics Enterprises. A leader of Afghan-based economic development, The Bayat Group provides employment to more than 6,000 Afghans through its direct operations and employs more than 100,000 other Afghan citizens through its ecosystem of dealers and vendors.