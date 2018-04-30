Three MBCI owned casinos to offer Simulated Gaming in H2 2018

GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), a leading B2B supplier of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry, today announces the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians ("Client") as a new client of Simulated Gaming anticipated to launch in H2 2018.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians owns and operates Pearl River Resort whose portfolio of assets includes Silver Star Hotel Casino, Golden Moon Hotel Casino, Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, and Geyser Falls Water Theme Park located in Choctaw Mississippi.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians also operates the Resort's sister property, Bok Homa Casino located in Sandersville, Mississippi. Pearl River Resort is a major gaming destination for residents of Mississippi and Alabama offering 1,000+ hotel rooms together, with over 2,400 slot machines, 69 table games, 14 table elevated poker room, and bingo room which seats up to 306 players. Bok Homa Casino provides players with over 720 slot machines, 12 table games, and a bingo room which seats up to 236 players.

Highlights

Major client win in a new regional US gaming market reinforces GAN's market position as the leading B2B enterprise software solution provider to 'bricks and mortar' US casino.

Fourteenth US casino operator to license GAN's US Patent to permit patrons to link reward cards to their online Simulated Gaming account and receive reward points automatically triggered by the patrons' diverse online activities.

Fifth major Native American casino operator in the United States to select GAN since the launch of Simulated Gaming.

Optional real money Mobile On-property Gaming, at the Client's election, reinforcing the relevance of GAN's real money Internet gaming capabilities in support of Simulated Gaming.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"We are enormously privileged to bring one of America's largest and most vibrant Native American casino resort properties online with our Simulated Gaming solution. Pearl River Resort is the largest casino resort in the Mississippi gaming region and we anticipate their audience of patrons will engage heavily with Simulated Gaming."

William A. Johnson III, Interim President CEO commented:

"We selected GAN for its proven success in helping casino properties to offer online gaming and for its capability to embed our on-property rewards program into an online experience. Equipped with GAN's Simulated Gaming, Pearl River Resort will now introduce our casino properties online to a wider audience of casino enthusiasts located in adjacent regional markets."

FAQs about GAN's Simulated Gaming

Launched in the US by GAN in 2014, Simulated Gaming has proven to monetize and retain casino patrons at levels substantially greater than those generally reported by social casino operators.

Supported by 306 months of operating data, Simulated Gaming is now proven to drive increased visitation on-property among high-value casino patrons.

US casino operators report more than 50% of their surveyed casino patrons are already engaged in playing multiple Social Casinos online. Simulated Gaming enables land-based US casinos to increase their 'share of wallet' among existing patrons as well as reactivate long-term lapsed patrons to return on-property.

GAN Overview

GAN is a leading B2B supplier of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to the US land-based casino Industry. GAN is listed on the ESM Market of the Irish Stock Exchange and the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: GAN

The Company has developed an Internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for both regulated real-money and/or virtual Simulated Gaming. GAN has fourteen (14) casino operators as clients of Simulated Gaming coast-to-coast across the US and Internationally; two (2) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in New Jersey; one (1) client of real money Regulated Gaming in Pennsylvania and ten (10) clients of real money Regulated Gaming in Europe.

The Internet Gaming System, developed in London under a UK Gambling Commission license, is certified to the highest technical standards currently required by gaming regulators. In April 2017 GAN was granted a Casino Service Industry Enterprise license by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement being GAN's first privileged gaming license in the United States.

For more information please visit www.GAN.com

