Littlejohn Co., LLC ("Littlejohn"), a leading middle market private investment firm based in Greenwich, CT, today announced it has made an investment, alongside company management, in Motion Recruitment Partners, a global recruitment firm. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Boston, with services spanning 47 countries, Motion Recruitment is a leader in the talent acquisition industry. The company provides specialized IT staffing through its Jobspring Partners and Workbridge Associates businesses and offers global recruitment outsourcing services through its Sevenstep business for a broad range of industries in need of both permanent and contract labor.

Brian Ramsay, President at Littlejohn, said, "As the global talent needs of large and small businesses continue to increase, we believe Motion Recruitment's family of companies are well positioned to continue to expand through their highly innovative and technology-driven business model."

Drew Greenwood, Principal at Littlejohn, said, "We look forward to working with Motion's strong leadership team to drive continued growth as the company executes on its long-term goals for its clients, team and industry partners."

Beth Gilfeather, CEO at Motion Recruitment Partners, added, "We're aiming to capitalize on the massive opportunities in the Talent Acquisition space and Littlejohn has a proven track record of helping companies like ours accelerate their growth plans. We are thrilled to partner with them as we enter this next important phase of our evolution and are confident that Littlejohn's investment and partnership will support our leadership position in the industry."

About Littlejohn Co., LLC

Littlejohn Co. is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. With over $7 billion under management, the firm seeks to create long-term value for its investors and build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.

About Motion Recruitment Partners

Founded in 1989, Motion Recruitment Partners LLC is an innovative group of leading recruitment solution providers, including recruitment process outsourcing (Sevenstep) and IT Staffing (Jobspring Partners Workbridge Associates). We empower employers by changing the way they acquire talent. As a strategic recruiting partner, the companies of Motion Recruitment Partners help clients develop, implement and measure best-in-class hiring processes that attract the hard-to-find talent they need to achieve their business goals. The company delivers services across six continents in 47 countries worldwide. For more information, visit us our companies: www.sevensteprpo.com, www.jobspringpartners.com, www.workbridgeassociates.com and www.motionrp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005165/en/

Contacts:

For Littlejohn Co.

Jonathan Gasthalter/Nathaniel Garnick

Gasthalter & Co.

(212) 257-4170