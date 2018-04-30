Aiqudo to Power Actions for Motorola's Moto Voice Experience, Launch Globally in Seven Languages

Aiqudo, a Voice AI pioneer that lets people use voice commands to execute actions in mobile apps, today announced that they have entered into an agreement for Aiqudo to work with Motorola's Moto Voice experience globally. Aiqudo's technology is now available in select Motorola smartphones in major markets around the world in English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German and Russian. The technology will integrate seamlessly with the top apps in each market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005434/en/

"With this agreement, Motorola brings Aiqudo's unique virtual assistant capabilities to tens of millions of customers," said John Foster, Aiqudo CEO and Co-Founder. "Motorola, who pioneered the mobile phone business, is now pioneering voice as the primary interface to our digital worlds and we are excited to work with them. At Aiqudo, we've solved issues with existing voice-assisted platforms to ensure an experience that offers ease of use and seamless integration with favorite apps without users needing to learn new syntax and running up against walled gardens that are so common with current solutions. This agreement brings to market far more powerful interactions than have ever before been enabled with voice on any device. We are thrilled to work with Motorola to bring what we believe is the next wave of voice to consumers."

Aiqudo's powerful Voice-to-Action platform brings the ease and power of voice to the mobile app ecosystem. Mobile apps have become central to consumers' lives, providing massive utility across entertainment, shopping, navigation, messaging, and more. With Aiqudo, Moto Voice allows instant access to these actions, enabling consumers to use their favorite mobile apps with simple, intuitive natural-language commands hands free. Users get both verbal and visual results, which is essential for making quick decisions, and their private data stays private, within the apps they originally entered it in.

"Aiqudo helps users get things done quickly with the most ubiquitous assistant the phone, meaning you don't lose functionality when you walk out of your living room or home. And it's easy to use because the Q Platform does not require the user to learn a new command syntax or specify an app by name. The Q platform learns from the user instead of requiring the user to learn new skills," said Rajat Mukherjee, Aiqudo CTO and Co-Founder. "Our Voice AI, built by our team in Belfast, Northern Ireland, enables rapid scalability to multiple languages and localization for apps in each of the markets we will be expanding to with Motorola. Aiqudo voice enables users' favorite apps in each market and supports regional language variations, for example between Spain and Mexico."

About Aiqudo

Aiqudo (pronounced: "eye-cue-doe") is a Voice AI pioneer that connects the nascent world of voice interfaces to the useful, mature world of mobile apps through its Voice-to-Action platform. It lets people use natural voice commands to execute actions in mobile apps across devices. Aiqudo's SaaS platform uses machine learning (AI) to understand natural-language voice commands and then triggers instant actions via mobile apps, enabling consumers to get things done quickly and easily.

Aiqudo's proprietary technology is covered by more than 30 granted patents and patent applications. Aiqudo's technology is delivered in a scalable approach to creating voice-enabled actions without APIs or developer dependencies.

For more information, visit: www.aiqudo.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005434/en/

Contacts:

for Aiqudo

Kelly Laban, 203-675-7295

klaban@kineticorllc.com