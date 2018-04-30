DealCloud and PitchBook Form Data Partnership, and Announce Integration with DealCloud DataCortex

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealCloud, a technology leader for CRM and deal management in the private capital markets, and PitchBook, the premier data provider for the private and public equity markets, announce today a strategic partnership to integrate PitchBook data within the DealCloud DataCortex.

With the launch of this partnership, DealCloud clients can now search and query PitchBook's data sets directly from within the DealCloud platform, including hard-to-find financial data on private and public companies, investors, funds, limited partners and service providers. PitchBook's data - which is captured by web crawlers, machine learning technology and verified by specialized data teams - is increasingly sought after by the institutional investment community to make informed investment and business decisions.

"To meet the demands of the competitive climate, today's dealmakers must have powerful and easily accessible data in their toolkit," says DealCloud Chief Operating Officer Lokesh Seth about the integration. "This partnership with PitchBook will allow private capital markets professionals to have a more centralized location for all of their data and will be the fuel behind more meaningful analytics."

Over 400 principal investing firms, investment banks, and operating companies rely on DealCloud's vertical customer relationship management (CRM) technology for storage of proprietary data, deal sourcing, origination and deal management. DealCloud customers can now leverage data from many leading industry providers, including PitchBook, in DealCloud's business intelligence platform and mobile applications, with custom workflows and notifications for immediate actions.

"In today's private capital market, with well over $1 trillion in committed capital sitting in the coffers of private equity and venture capital funds worldwide, the ability to gather and make sense of data as quickly and as accurately as possible is table stakes," said Steve Carver, managing director of strategic initiatives at PitchBook. "Our data, combined with DealCloud's technologies and tools will allow customers to achieve stronger market coverage and to execute more effectively on their business development initiatives."

About DealCloud, Inc.

DealCloud is a pioneer in M&A Software. The Company was formed in 2010 by a team of former deal professionals with deep knowledge of the private capital markets. DealCloud is now a global leader in providing deal management, workflow, and technology solutions to all participants in the private capital markets, including private equity and growth capital firms, sell-side banks, publicly traded companies, and debt capital investors. DealCloud is well known for its customer service, takes great pride in the delivery of its configurable SaaS platform, and values the strength of its relationships with clients. The DealCloud team understands the pace of deal execution and is committed to working at the same cadence as its clients to deliver fast and accurate outcomes.

For more information, please visit www.dealcloud.com (http://www.dealcloud.com/).

About PitchBook

PitchBook is a financial data and software company that provides transparency into the private and public capital markets to help professionals discover and execute opportunities with confidence and efficiency. PitchBook collects and analyzes detailed data on the entire venture capital, private equity and M&A landscape-including public and private companies, investors, funds, investments, exits and people. The company's data and analysis are available through the PitchBook Platform, industry news and in-depth reports. Founded in 2007, PitchBook has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York and London and serves nearly 15,000 professionals around the world. In 2016, Morningstar acquired PitchBook, which now operates as an independent subsidiary. For more information, please visit www.pitchbook.com (http://www.pitchbook.com/).

