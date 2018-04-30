

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's economic sentiment improved for the third straight month in April, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Monday.



The economic sentiment indicator climbed to 104.6 in April from 103.0 in March.



Among components, the confidence indicator for the construction sector rose notably to -0.5 in April from -6.0 a month ago.



The index measuring confidence in the service sector improved, while indicators for industry and retail trade were declined.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index weakened to -7.7 in April from -6.0 in March.



