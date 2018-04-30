Sigma Systems continues strong momentum in the market as it receives multiple award acknowledgments for its leadership within the create-sell-deliver domain, helping service providers grow their business and launch their next innovative product and business model

Sigma Systems, the global leader in catalog-driven software, is pleased to announce that it is a finalist in two categories (1) Innovation in OSS and (2) Innovation in BSS in this year's Pipeline Awards.

In categories designed to identify innovation in Business and Operational Support Systems (BSS/OSS), the two awards seek to recognize the latest groundbreaking advances in BSS and OSS, including the areas of sales, ordering, billing, maintenance, network management, revenue management, customer care, and other critical functions. The Pipeline awards nomination comes immediately following several other industry awards that Sigma has been nominated for.

Glenn Gibson, Vice President of Marketing for Sigma, commented: "This is a really exciting time for Sigma. In the last month we have been announced as finalists for the Pipeline Awards, Leading Lights Awards and TMF Excellence Awards, as well as being included in Stratecast's ODAM Top 10 to Watch. We are thrilled to see our hard work and sustained R&D investment gaining this level of recognition and I would like to thank the Sigma team for all its hard work in making our products the best-in-class."

To engage with Sigma about its award-winning technology platform and products please email info@sigma-systems.com or visit www.sigma-systems.com.

About Sigma Systems

Sigma Systems is the global leader in catalog-driven software solutions for communications, media, and high-tech companies. It serves over 80 customers in 40 countries with its award-winning products. The company's portfolio spans enterprise-wide Catalog, Configure Price Quote (CPQ), Order Management, Provisioning and Insights products in addition to offering a core set of services including professional services, cloud services, and managed services. Sigma utilizes an agile approach to implementing its B/OSS products for its customers. Sigma has offices in North and South America, Europe and Asia Pacific, with technology and integration partners globally.

