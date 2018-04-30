London stocks had extended gains by midday on Monday, underpinned by a weaker pound and deal news after Sainsbury's announced plans to merge with Walmart's UK unit, Asda. The FTSE 100 was up 0.5% to 7,540.47, while the pound was down 0.4% versus the dollar at 1.3725 and 0.2% lower against the euro at 1.1347. Sterling has been under pressure since last week's weak UK GDP data dashed any remaining hopes of an interest rate hike in May. A weaker pound tends to lift the top-flight index as around ...

