Beleaguered retailer Carpetright staved off administration on Monday after the majority of its shareholders approved its proposed company voluntary arrangement, but the company warned that trading conditions remain "difficult" and it expects to report a full-year loss of up to £9m. The group had already announced last week that the CVA was approved by a majority of more than 75% of its creditors. The implementation of the CVA will be conditional upon interim funding of up to £15m, on which it ...

