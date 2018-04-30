88 Energy Limited has outlined plans to raise as much as A$17m to fund the ongoing evaluation of conventional and unconventional oil targets on the North Slope in Alaska. The dual-listed A$12m will be sought through the placing of new ordinary shares at 3.7 cents a share, an 11% discount to the average ASX price over the past month, while a further A$5m of new shares can be brought in if the initial placing is over-subscribed. 88 Energy had $10.5m in the bank at the end of last month but seeks ...

