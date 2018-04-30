Shareholders Foundation, Inc.: Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN) Announced by Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN).

Deadline: June 19, 2018.

On March 12, 2018, Myriad Genetics, Inc disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General, in connection with "an investigation into possible false or otherwise improper claims submitted for payment under Medicare and Medicaid," specifically relating to Myriad Genetics, Inc's hereditary cancer testing. The subpoena covers a time period from January 1, 2014 - less than four months after the September 2013 launch of Myriad's myRisk test - through the date of the subpoena's issuance.

On April 20, 2018, a lawsuit was filed against Myriad Genetics, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Myriad was submitting false or otherwise improper claims for payment under Medicare and Medicaid for the Company's hereditary cancer testing, that the foregoing conduct would foreseeably subject Myriad to heightened regulatory scrutiny and/or enforcement action, that Myriad's revenues from its hereditary cancer testing were in part the product of improper conduct and unlikely to be sustainable, and that as a result, Myriad's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

