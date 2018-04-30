Technology Firm Merculet Creates Blockchain Ecosystem to Incentivize Content Creators and Audiences

As a Cutting Edge Blockchain Platform, Merculet Seeks to Help Enterprises Grow Through a Brand New Concept of Tokenized Attention Value Ecosystem

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / In an era of information and content overload, audiences hold all the value to content publishers online. Audiences are the magnets that attract advertising revenue, which makes content creation possible. Audiences purchase the products and services online that make advertisers profitable. Everyone is financially benefiting from audiences, except the audience. Merculet, a blockchain based company, has a plan to be the savior to the entrepreneurs and internet users of the world by providing a solution to incentivize content creators and audiences.

CEO Ivan Jiang says that this is not very fair, and that was his inspiration behind creating the new platform, Merculet.

Merculet is a tokenized blockchain based platform, which can be used for content distribution, user value measurement, and to incentivize both ordinary internet users and entrepreneurs. It uses Blockchain technology to toggle the way that merchants, advertisers, producers, and consumers interact and mutually benefit from their co-existence.

Merchants are essentially any enterprise looking to increase brand awareness or engagement. By applying virtual currency from Merculet's 'Attention Value Network,' or using MVP Tokens that Merculet has created, users are able to obtain numerous values from this platform. For normal users who utilize Merculet to do things such as read articles and share messages, they will be rewarded 'User Attention Tokens,' or UAT, which are customizable and unique tokens created by content providers. When content creators start to contribute to the ecosystem built around Merculet's blockchain technology, creators can benefit from audiences engagement as well. UATs can be converted to MVP, which businesses can use as exchangeable cryptocurrency. Businesses can also use it to track usage, get viewer analysis reports and many other unique features to help them achieve global growth.

By tracking the monetized behaviors of content consumers, merchants and content creators will According to Jiang, it will not be long into the future before consumers, realizing the value of their views, are going to begin expecting to be treated as members of a community, and rewarded for their participation in the process. This is a pretty unprecedented concept that could someday make rewarding audiences with virtual currency the expectation and standard in entertainment.

Merculet is a blockchian backed Content Distribution Network which users their proprietary User Attention Value (UAV) evaluation system to scientifically measure the value of a user's attention. Enterprises can access the UAV system, which rewards viewers for watching and engaging with content. To learn more about Merculet, read their whitepaper https://merculet.io/static/pdf/Merculet_Whitepaper_V0331a-EN.pdf or visit their website at https://merculet.io/solutions.

