sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt Shows Strength in Numbers with Strategic Hoopla Franchise Takeover

Nation's Leading Frozen Yogurt Chain Acquires Five Stores as Part of Nationwide Acquisitions and Re-Branding Strategy

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / April 30, 2018 / sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt, the nation's leading frozen yogurt chain, named America's Best Frozen Yogurt by The Daily Meal, and a Top New Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine, acquired five New York-based Hoopla Frozen Yogurt locations in Camillus, Middletown, New Hartford, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie on Tuesday, April 24, 2018. The takeover represents the first of many acquisitions sweetFrog hopes to complete in 2018 as the brand remains committed to an aggressive acquisition and rebranding strategy.

sweetFrog's CEO, Patrick Galleher, is excited to complete another successful acquisition. Frequently featured by Forbes' Finance Council, Galleher is a finance and private equity expert who has led dozens of successful acquisitions as managing partner of Boxwood Partners, a merchant bank in Richmond, VA, including taking over sweetFrog in 2015.

Galleher says these Hoopla stores were an attractive investment for sweetFrog because it allows the franchise to expand its footprint in a region where the sweetFrog brand has established strong customer loyalty.

"It's a win-win for all parties involved," explained Galleher. "Acquiring these existing locations in New York is a cost-efficient way for us to expand in an area where customers already love our brand and products. Plus, we have the benefit of maintaining the staff at each location where employees have a built-in rapport and established relationships with local customers."

sweetFrog has wasted no time taking over these five New York locations. Local customers can already enjoy their favorite sweetFrog flavors in those stores. Plus, there will be no downtime or store closures for re-modeling updated because Hoopla and sweetFrog stores possess similar layout designs and real estate expectations. All five stores will be completely re-branded with new signage by end of May.

As soon as today, raving frozen yogurt fans in New York can find sweetFrog at all five of these former Hoopla locations:

Camillus - 190 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031

- 190 Township Blvd, Camillus, NY 13031 Middletown - 470 NY-211, Middletown, NY 10940

- 470 NY-211, Middletown, NY 10940 New Hartford - 8643 Clinton Street, New Hartford, NY 13413

- 8643 Clinton Street, New Hartford, NY 13413 Newburgh - 1217 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550

- 1217 NY-300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Poughkeepsie - 2521 South Road, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601

With sweetFrog's award-winning name behind its impressive menu of frozen treats, Galleher is confident this latest acquisition will fuel further regional growth for the frozen yogurt leader. sweetFrog is focused on completing additional acquisitions in Dallas-Fort Worth, Southeast Florida, and along the South Carolina coast, among other areas.

"This is a pivotal moment for sweetFrog's future and we're excited," said Galleher. "We have no plans to slow down; we're gaining momentum. With every new location, sweetFrog becomes even more of a household name. We're 340 stores strong, and this is just the beginning."

For more information about sweetFrog frozen yogurt, please visit www.sweetfrog.com.

For more information about the sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt franchise opportunity, and re-brand and acquisition opportunities, please visit http://sweetfrog.com/franchising.

About sweetFrog Frozen Yogurt:

sweetFrog (http://www.sweetfrog.com) is the fastest growing self-serve frozen yogurt restaurant company in the country. With a wide selection of premium frozen yogurt flavors and fresh toppings choices, sweetFrog was named Best Frozen Yogurt in the USA by The Daily Meal in 2014 and 2016. sweetFrog has 340 stores and mobile units including retail, mobile trucks and non-traditional locations (such as sporting venues) in twenty-seven states in the U.S and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia. sweetFrog prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy soft-serve frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. The company was founded on Christian principles and seeks to bring happiness and a positive attitude into the lives of the communities it calls home.

