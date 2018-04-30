

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) said that its board of directors has named Michael Hayford Chief Executive Officer and Frank Martire Executive Chairman. Bill Nuti, who previously announced his forthcoming retirement, will serve as Chairman Emeritus.



Hayford was most recently Founding Partner of Motive Partners, an investment firm focused on technology-enabled companies that power the financial services industry.



From 2009 to 2013, Hayford was Executive Vice President and CFO of Fidelity National Information Systems or FIS. He was previously President and Chief Operating Officer of Metavante Technologies, Inc., a provider of banking and payments technologies, until its acquisition by FIS in 2009.



Hayford will participate in NCR's first quarter earnings call tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.



Martire most recently served as Non-Executive Chairman of Fidelity National Information Systems. From 2015 to 2017, he had served as Executive Chairman of FIS, and from 2009 to 2015 was President and CEO of FIS after its acquisition of Metavante.



Martire had previously been CEO of Metavante from 2003 to 2009, and President from 2003 to 2008.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX