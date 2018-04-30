EXCHANGE NOTICE 27.4.2018 OPTION RIGHTS
OPTION RIGHTS OF CAPMAN OYJ 2013C OPTIONS RIGHT WILL BE LISTED ON 2.5.2018
The option rights of CapMan Oyj 2013C options right will be listed as of 2.5.2018.
Please find option right identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 27.4.2018 OPTIO-OIKEUDET
CAPMAN OYJ 2013C OPTIONS RIGHT OPTIO-OIKEUDET KAUPANKÄYNNIN KOHTEEKSI 2.5.2018
CapMan Oyj 2013C options right optio-oikeudet kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 2.5.2018.
Optio-oikeuksien perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=677040
