

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) announced that it has received notice of an unsolicited mini-tender offer by Baker Mills to purchase up to 55 thousand shares of the company common stock from the stockholders. ConocoPhillips noted that Baker Mills' offer price is below the current market value for shares of the company common stock, and as a result recommended that stockholders reject the offer and not tender their shares.



ConocoPhillips also urged investors to obtain current market quotations for their shares, to consult with their broker or financial advisor and to exercise caution with respect to Baker Mills' offer.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX