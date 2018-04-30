

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $1.38 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $1.21 billion, or $1.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.5% to $5.14 billion from $5.68 billion last year.



McDonald's Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.38 Bln. vs. $1.21 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.72 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $5.14 Bln vs. $5.68 Bln last year.



