PremFina Bolsters Sales Team With Industry Veterans

PremFina, the UK's first venture capital backed premium finance company, is pleased to announce the addition of new sales staff that have joined from a variety of insurance related industries.

Maria Berry joined from BNP Paribas SA, the third largest provider of premium finance in the U.K. Simon Hunt previously worked at top UK insurance brokers Towergate Insurance Ltd and Cooke & Mason Plc (now, now part of PIB Risk Services Ltd) and John Appleton moved from Applied Systems Inc., one of the top US insurance software providers.

PremFina is aiming for a larger share of the UK's £6 billion premium finance market with its innovative stand-alone Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and financing solutions. Its bigger sales team complements new hires in IT, broker support, marketing, compliance and finance over the past nine months since it completed a £27 million financing round.

It initially hired Mia Constable in July 2017 from the UK subsidiary of BNP Paribas, France's largest bank. She now serves as PremFina's Head of Sales. Maria Barry was known to Mia from BNP Paribas.

Mia Constable, commented: "I'm thrilled to have such an incredibly talented team", she said. "Our ability to attract top talent is exemplary in the market."

PremFina CEO and Founder, Bundeep Singh Ranger, added: "Our rapid growth is pegged upon an exceptionally strong and talented team, which has doubled in size since last year. And we're still hiring!"

PremFina has grown its client base of insurance brokers 8x over the past year and continues to attract new clients.

About PremFina

PremFina Ltd is a UK-based premium finance company that promotes financial inclusion by enabling the payment of insurance premiums via instalments. It supplies insurance brokers with funding lines and also enables broker-funded and branded credit agreements via its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) affiliate IXL PremFina Ltd. With PremFina, brokers receive higher profit, greater autonomy and the opportunity to increase the lifetime value of their customers as well as cross-sell and up-sell additional products. PremFina's shareholders include global investors Rakuten Capital, Draper Esprit Plc, Thomvest Ventures, Emery Capital, Rubicon Venture Capital, Talis Capital and the company's founder.

