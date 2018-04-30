Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 30, 2018) - Cadillac Ventures Inc. (TSXV: CDC) (OTC: CADIF) ("Cadillac" or the "Company") announced today that Cadillac has issued a total of 4,136,000 shares at $0.05 per share to arms' length parties Billiken Management Services Inc. (2,780,000 shares) and Minroc Management Ltd. (1,356,000 shares) in settlement of debt obligations for management services rendered to the Company valued at CDN$206,800. The shares will be subject to a hold period until August 28, 2018. The issuance of the shares has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. The issuance will not create a new control person.

Following the shares for debt issuance, the issued and outstanding capital of Cadillac will be 90,721,266.

For more information regarding Cadillac or the shares issuances, please visit the Company's website at www.cadillacventures.com, or call Norman Brewster, President and Chief Executive Officer, at 416 203-7722.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cadillac Ventures Inc.

Norman Brewster

President and Chief Executive Officer

416 203-7722

www.cadillacventures.com