

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AK Steel Holding Corp. (AKS) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $28.7 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $84.4 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $1.66 billion from $1.53 billion last year.



AK Steel Holding Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $28.7 Mln. vs. $84.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.09 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.66 Bln vs. $1.53 Bln last year.



