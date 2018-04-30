

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) announced, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2018, the company expects non-GAAP net revenue in the range of $5.00 billion plus or minus $25 million. The company affirmed all other non-GAAP guidance provided on March 15, 2018 for the second quarter.



'We remain focused on driving free cash flow growth per share and expect second quarter fiscal year 2018 free cash flow to exceed 40 percent of revenue,' said Tom Krause, CFO of Broadcom Inc.



For the third quarter, the company expects non-GAAP net revenue in the range of $5.05 billion, plus or minus $75 million.



