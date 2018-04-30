

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Personal income in the U.S. increased by slightly less than expected in the month of March, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Monday.



The report said personal income rose by 0.3 percent in March, matching the downwardly revised increase in February. Economists had expected income to climb by 0.4 percent.



Meanwhile, the Commerce Department said personal spending climbed by 0.4 percent in March after coming in unchanged in the previous month. The increase in spending matched economist estimates.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX