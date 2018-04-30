ResellerClub Launches Website Themes, Plugins and Logos for Web Designers and Developers

NEW YORK, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ResellerClub, part of Endurance International Group and a leading provider of cloud infrastructure and web hosting, announced the launch of Website Themes, Plugins and Logos as downloadable products on their platform. Last year, Shridhar Luthria, Vice President, Channel Partnerships at Endurance International Group, laid out ResellerClub's marketplace vision for web pros - the vision to be a one-stop solutions provider, empowering web professionals with tools needed to build robust solutions for their customers. This recent addition of a slew of products such as templates, scripts, logos, etc. which web designers and developers use frequently, helps ResellerClub take a step toward this vision.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/683574/ResellerClub_Logo.jpg )



ResellerClub's list of newly added themes are optimized for popular CMSs such as WordPress, Joomla, Magento, Weebly, Drupal, OpenCart and Shopify. All themes and templates are built to be entirely responsive.

Plugins include WordPress plugins, Magento Extensions, JavaScript code, HTML5 code & more. Along with plugins, CMSs and themes, ResellerClub's marketplace offers 7000+ logos in multiple formats to enable designers as well as small businesses to use logos for business cards, stationery brochures, websites, and more.

Speaking about the launch, Shridhar Luthria said, "With this new launch, we bring thousands of themes, plugins and logos - a perfect solution for web professionals who don't always have the bandwidth to build something from scratch. With this we can enable web pros to choose from a variety of niche and multi-purpose themes with carefully curated designs, popular plugins and more. We're excited about this launch as this is a huge step in our effort to establish ResellerClub as a one-stop marketplace for web pros."

The launch of these tools on ResellerClub follows several other new products that were added to the existing suite including Weebly Website Builder, G Suite by Google Apps and hosting from HostGator, Bluehost and more.

This launch brings fully responsive layouts, themes for online stores with WooCommerce-ready designs, plugins to enable extended functionality, themes with pre-configured layouts, logos in formats usable for various business requirements and a few free options as well.

For more information, visit: http://www.resellerclub.com

About ResellerClub

ResellerClub was founded with the objective of offering domain names and hosting products to Web Designers, Developers and Web Hosts. Today, ResellerClub has evolved into a one-stop-shop marketplace for all products and services that a Web professional can use to enable small businesses to build a meaningful web presence. ResellerClub offers Shared Hosting, Cloud Hosting, Dedicated Servers, VPS, Email, Backup, Security and more with multi-brand options in many of these categories to empower choice. ResellerClub also offers a comprehensive solution to register and manage 500+ gTLDs, ccTLDs and new domains. Through the platform customized for Web Professionals, ResellerClub envisions provisioning the widest variety of Web Presence products, PaaS and SaaS based tools.



Current Partners: Over 200,000

Domains Served: Over 4.5 Million

Server Locations: US, United Kingdom, India, Hong Kong

Team Strength: 200+

Media Contact:

Sruthi Yalaka

pr@resellerclub.com

+91-22-3079-7676, extn: 7791

AVP - Marketing & Business Development

ResellerClub