Advertising Industry Visionary Embraces 'New Era of AI Marketing';

Joins Albert Technologies Board as the Company Expands Its Agency Focus

Alberttm Technologies, ltd (LSE:ALB.L), the AI company behind autonomous digital marketer Albert, today announced that Rob Norman, previously chief digital officer of WPP's GroupM, will be appointed a member of the Albert Technologies Board of Directors. Norman has in excess of 31 years working with companies within the WPP media agency network, including GroupM since its inception. Throughout his career, he has pushed for marketing and advertising progress, and carefully leveraged digital technologies to achieve better outcomes for brands across a diverse range of categories, including consumer packaged goods, telecommunications and retail, among others.

Following his November 2017 retirement from GroupM, Norman stepped into a Senior Advisor role at the agency. He is committed to continuing his career-long exploration of digital technologies that will lead the advertising industry toward performance, transparency and better results for brands. As a member of the Albert Technologies board, Norman will use his experience to help the company build and position its products to the benefit of both agencies and advertisers.

"Digital technologies have transformed businesses, and inevitably marketing and advertising," said Norman. "We are moving rapidly through the automation phase and heading toward the deployment of autonomous tools like Albert, which not only improve speed and accuracy, but also add intelligence that liberates strategists to focus on higher-value tasks."

Following its launch in the U.S. as a fully autonomous digital advertising and marketing solution in 2016, Albert worked almost exclusively as a brand-direct offering. As awareness of artificial intelligence marketing grew in 2017, agency demand for AI-driven performance marketing solutions also increased. Albert quietly developed an agency model that would allow large agencies to offer its solution to the brands they serve, and a business model that would complement their unique needs. Norman's appointment is part of Albert's continued efforts to solidify this model.

"Before there was Albert, there was Rob-one of the advertising industry's true digital pioneers. We look forward to joining forces with him in his capacity as an Albert board member," said Or Shani, CEO of Albert. "When we launched in 2016, the industry was not quite ready to think about how artificial intelligence could enhance its work. Rob's embrace of Albert is a small nod to how quickly this has changed. We're eager to tap into his vast insight into and experience in the advertising industry, and pair it with our vision for a new one."

Albert Technologies intends that Rob will join the board of Albert Technologies subject to shareholder approval at this year's AGM and subject to the satisfactory completion of the necessary regulatory requirements.

About Albert

Albert, created by Albert Technologies, LTD. (AIM: ALB.L), is the world's first and only fully autonomous digital marketer. The enterprise-level artificial intelligence platform drives digital marketing campaigns from start to finish for some of the world's leading brands. Albert liberates businesses from the data and technology complexities of digital marketing-not just by replicating their existing efforts, but by executing them at a pace and scale not possible by human teams. "He" accomplishes this by wading through mass amounts of data, converting this data into insights, and autonomously acting on these insights, across channels, devices and formats, in real time. Brands such as Harley Davidson, Natori, Cosabella and Dole Asia credit Albert with significantly increased sales, an accelerated path to revenue, the ability to make more informed investment decisions, and reduced operational costs. For more information, visit albert.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180430005377/en/

Contacts:

Media

Channel V Media

Gretel Going, 212-680-0179

gretel@channelvmedia.com