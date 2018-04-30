BIDU Stock: Waiting for a Number of Technical SignalsThe first quarter of 2018 was one I would rather not repeat, because the market action was tenuous. Wild swings coincided with extreme levels of volatility, and as a result, weaker markets prevailed. The good news is that the volatility has subsided and earnings season is now in full effect.If the markets are going to stage a move toward higher prices, good earnings are going to be the catalyst. Thus far, I have to say that a number of companies have reported exceptional headline numbers, which has caused their stock price to surge.I am focusing on Baidu Inc (ADR) (NASDAQ:BIDU) stock because it just.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...