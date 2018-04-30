Lubrizol Chlorinated Applications to Attend NPE 2018

The Inventors of CPVC Introduce New Offerings and Capabilities

CLEVELAND, April 30, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces that its Chlorinated Applications team will introduce new, unique capabilities and specialty CPVC compounds at NPE 2018, May 7-11, at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando Florida.

Long known as the market leader in CPVC piping, Lubrizol has expanded the potential application of novel CPVC compounds. Now, CPVC resins and compounds can be designed for use in a wide range of finished forms, including lightweight profiles, molded parts, foam shapes, flexible sheets and other customized solutions for building and construction, transportation, fire protection, clean room and industrial applications.

Chlorinated Applications' technologies are inherently flame retardant - having high ignition temperature and self-extinguishing properties - without the use of flame retardants and smoke inhibitors.

As the inventors of CPVC, Lubrizol builds on more than 60 years of proven experience working with chlorinated resin and compounds. With unmatched formulating and processing expertise, and customer-focused technical service, the Lubrizol Chlorinated Applications team is ready to help designers and processors optimize products to their specific performance requirements. Formulations can be tailored to optimize flame retardancy, processability and heat performance.

Continuous focus on internal and external innovation and quick responsiveness makes Lubrizol an ideal development partner. If you are an engineer, material specifier, in product development or R&D, or wish to learn more about CPVC and other fire-resistant materials from Lubrizol, stop by and see us at Booth S12115 in the South Hall of the Orange County Convention Center. We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with you.

Looking to expand your product portfolio? Visit go.lubrizol.com/CAPPsNPE2018PR1 (https://www.lubrizol.com/Chlorinated-Applications/Events/NPE-2018'sc_camp=158090E513EB4BCCBF8B6E58E1A06042&utm_source=lubrizol&utm_medium=pr&utm_campaign=NPE2018&utm_content=PreShow1) to get started.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

Lubrizol Chlorinated Applications' technologies deliver fire performance, heat performance and processability and can be tailored to the specific performance requirements of the application.

Media Contact

Erin Edminister

+1 216-447-6352

The Lubrizol Corporation

Websites

www.lubrizol.com/Chlorinated-Applications (https://www.lubrizol.com/Chlorinated-Applications)

www.lubrizol.com (http://www.lubrizol.com)

###





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Lubrizol via Globenewswire

